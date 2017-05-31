BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 27 — Police incarcerated 4 group believed to be concerned in drug trafficking after a find of drugs and drug-packaging outfit during a residence here yesterday while questioning a forklift burglary box during a bureau in Bukit Tengah here.

Seberang Perai Tengah district military arch ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid pronounced 3 of a suspects, aged between 33 and 43, were picked adult during a residence about 3.30pm following a detain of their accomplice, aged 49, in Jalan Padang Lalang 4 hours earlier.

“Among a seized drugs were Eramin 5 pills, heroin and ketamine. Police also seized several drug-packaging outfit over there. The group are believed to be members of a drug associate in a district,” he pronounced here today.

Nik Ros Azhan pronounced military managed to redeem a forklift during a lorry storage place here and a suspects were being remanded for 5 days to promote investigation. — Bernama

