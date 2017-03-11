KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 5 — Police have discharged a explain by North Korean Ri Jong-chol, formerly incarcerated over a examine into a murder of a disloyal half-brother of North Korea’s leader, that he was a plant of an purported swindling “to repairs a honour” of his country.
Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim pronounced military were usually doing their pursuit in questioning all aspects of a case.
Jong-chol, 47, had been incarcerated to promote a review into a Feb 13 murder of Kim Jong-nam during KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) though was deported yesterday due to miss of justification to prosecute him.
“He (Jong-chol) can emanate any matter though a military have conducted their work in suitability with a stipulated procession and have expelled him for miss of justification (to prosecute),” he pronounced to Bernama when contacted tonight.
