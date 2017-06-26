MUKAH, Jun 24 — An Indian inhabitant who fell into the Sungai Tanah Aran Saridak, Batang Mukah, 32 kilometres from here yesterday was found drown during about 2.30 pm today.

The physique of a man, identified as Akshay Kumar, 22, was found 10 kilometres from a location he was reported to have depressed while operative on a silt digging vessel at 6.30 am yesterday.

Mukah District Police chief DSP Jimmy Panyau said initial news suggested that no injuries were found on a victim’s physique and a box has been investigated as remarkable death.

The plant was believed to be a non-swimmer.

He pronounced a Indian embassy in Kuala Lumpur would be sensitive as shortly as probable on a find of a physique for serve action.

Meanwhile a orator of a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said the hunt and rescue operation was launched yesterday morning after a employer’s administrator of a victim went to a Mukah Fire and Rescue Station to surprise about a incident.

He pronounced a physique has been brought by vessel from a plcae and after handed over to a military for serve action. — Bernama

