If convicted, M.Krishnan might face a jail tenure of adult to 20 years and a excellent of adult to 5 times a volume of a cheat or RM10,000, whichever is higher. — AFP picSHAH ALAM, Mar 8 — A military examiner was charged in a Sessions Court here currently with dual depends of soliciting and receiving a cheat from a woman.

M. Krishnan, 33, who is formed during South Klang District Police Headquarters (IPD) claimed hearing to both charges.

On a initial count, he allegedly asked for RM8,500 from a lady aged 21 as an provocation to revoke a 5 charges faced by her masculine messenger aged 23, during South Klang IPD around 8.30pm on Jan 13, 2016.

On a second count, he purported perceived RM7,000 from a same lady for a same purpose during South Klang IPD around 5.15pm on Jan 14, 2016.

The charges are underneath Section 16(a)(B) and Section 17(a) of a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission 2009, respectively, and punishable underneath Section 24(1) of a same Act.

If convicted, a indicted might face a jail tenure of adult to 20 years and a excellent of adult to 5 times a volume of a cheat or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Judge Rozilah Salleh Hakim set Apr 3 for remention and RM24,000 as bail with one collateral for both charges.

She serve systematic Krishnan to news to a South Klang IPD during a finish of each month and to obey his pass to a justice tentative ordering of a case.

Deputy open prosecutor Hazirah Azeman seemed for a charge while a indicted was represented by warn Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent. — Bernama

Comments

comments