Members of a Philippine military special movement force make their approach to a frontline in Marawi on a southern island of Mindanao on Jun 19, 2017. — AFP picKENINGAU, Jun 26 — The military have reliable there are no signs to prove that terrorists from Marawi in a Philippines have taken preserve in a Sabah interior, quite Keningau.

Keningau Police arch DSP Ahmad Jawila pronounced currently all measures had been taken to safeguard that Muslims in a interior, Keningau included, were means to applaud Aidilfitri peacefully.

He pronounced military had stationed crew during several places, including Tawau, Keningau, Tenom and Penampang, as a confidence measure.

“The priority of a military is a confidence of a people. All confidence crew have been reminded to be always on a alert,” he pronounced to reporters during a Aidilfitri open residence during a Keningau District Police domicile here.

Ahmad pronounced Keningau was protected and pacific for a open and unfamiliar tourists.

Daesh-linked militants laid encircle to Marawi about a month ago and are battling Philippine soldiers in what is seen as a long insurgency. — Bernama

