Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Police record matter of alloy who treated navy cadet

By   /  June 4, 2017  /  Comments Off on Police record matter of alloy who treated navy cadet

    Print       Email

Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia students lift a box containing a stays of cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain during his wake in Johor Baru Jun 2, 2017. Bernama picUniversiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia students lift a box containing a stays of cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain during his wake in Johor Baru Jun 2, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 3 — Police have available a matter of a alloy who treated Naval Cadet Officer, Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain who died after he was suspected to have been abused to capacitate a extensive review to be carried out per his death.

Selangor CID Chief, SAC Fadzil Ahmat pronounced a military were also tracking down several other people to support in a review of a case.

“So far, usually 36 students aged between 20 and 21 years were remanded to support in a review on a occurrence and we are in a routine of holding down a matter of a alloy concerned,” he pronounced when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Zulfarhan Osman, 21, died during a Serdang Hospital, during 10 pm final night with hash outlines and scaldings on a body.

His genocide was investigated underneath Section 302 of a Penal Code and military have remanded 36 UPNM and Universiti Tenaga Nasional students for 7 days commencement yesterday to support in a investigation. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 9 hours ago on June 4, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 4, 2017 @ 7:50 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

MMEA: Fishermen mistaken for coercion officers send smugglers fleeing, 629kg of ganja seized

Read More →