Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia students lift a box containing a stays of cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain during his wake in Johor Baru Jun 2, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 3 — Police have available a matter of a alloy who treated Naval Cadet Officer, Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain who died after he was suspected to have been abused to capacitate a extensive review to be carried out per his death.

Selangor CID Chief, SAC Fadzil Ahmat pronounced a military were also tracking down several other people to support in a review of a case.

“So far, usually 36 students aged between 20 and 21 years were remanded to support in a review on a occurrence and we are in a routine of holding down a matter of a alloy concerned,” he pronounced when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Zulfarhan Osman, 21, died during a Serdang Hospital, during 10 pm final night with hash outlines and scaldings on a body.

His genocide was investigated underneath Section 302 of a Penal Code and military have remanded 36 UPNM and Universiti Tenaga Nasional students for 7 days commencement yesterday to support in a investigation. — Bernama

