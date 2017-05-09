This design taken in a early hours of Aug 21, 2013 shows Malaysian policemen checking a car during a roadblock in Kuala Lumpur. Police remanded a male for repetition opposite a military force in a video. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — A male who allegedly attempted to taint a picture of a Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) by recording a video of him repetition opposite a trade policeman while being escorted to a Jalan Tun H. S. Lee military hire for a second breathalyser test, has been remanded for dual days.

Dang Wangi military arch ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman pronounced a 30-year-old think was remanded until tomorrow to promote investigations.

Yesterday, a military reliable that a suspect, who primarily unsuccessful a breathalyser exam was attempting to taint a PDRM picture by recording a video that after went viral on amicable media.

He was incarcerated during a roadblock in Jalan Sungai Besi on guess of pushing underneath a change of alcohol. — Bernama

Comments

comments