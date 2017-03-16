Police rescue 20 victims of sex trade in Ipoh

Police pronounced a women comprising 19 from Shan, Myanmar and one from Vietnam were discovered during a raid during a beauty centre in Jalan Kampar here around 5.45pm. — AFP picIPOH, Mar 11 — Bukit Aman’s Anti-Trafficking In Person and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Unit in an operation on Thursday discovered 20 unfamiliar women believed to be victims of sex exploitation.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department arch Datuk Gan Tian Kee pronounced a women comprising 19 from Shan, Myanmar and one from Vietnam were discovered during a raid during a beauty centre in Jalan Kampar here around 5.45pm.

“Five group were also incarcerated during a raid — a chairman guarding a belligerent building entrance, a opposite worker, and a ‘captain’ and dual customers,” he pronounced in a matter here late final night.

He pronounced military also seized money totaling RM6,670 and other equipment including 175 condoms, dual walkie-talkies, dual radio sets and 4 mobile phones.

Also seized were dual closed-circuit radio recorders, dual remote controls to tip doors, dual remote controls to a categorical entrance, a business looseness and one money register.

Gan pronounced a box was being investigated underneath Section 12 and Section 14 of a ATIPSOM Act 2007.

The box also drew a courtesy of Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who congratulated a ATIPSOM section on the success, in his chatter account. — Bernama

