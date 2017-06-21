KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 15 — Police have arrested dual people suspected of apprehension links in Sandakan, Sabah during noon today, New Straits Times reported.

According to a news report, Bukit Aman’s Counter-Terrorism Division partner executive Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay reliable a detain and pronounced an central matter would be released soon.

Pictures and footage of a thespian detain that reportedly took place nearby a Masjid Jamek As-Sheikh Hasabollah in a Sabah easterly seashore city have circulated on amicable media. Video screenshot shows military impediment dual persons suspected of apprehension links in Sandakan, Sabah during noon Jun 15, 2017.

In a video that seemed to have been taken by a flitting automobile passenger, a group of armed group with a difference “Police” emblazoned in white on their dim tops could be seen forcing some people to a belligerent while others rhythmical a area.

The azan could be listened in a background.

Comments

comments