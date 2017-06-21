Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Police turn adult dual suspected militants in Sandakan (VIDEO)

By   /  June 21, 2017  /  Comments Off on Police turn adult dual suspected militants in Sandakan (VIDEO)

    Print       Email

KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 15 — Police have arrested dual people suspected of apprehension links in Sandakan, Sabah during noon today, New Straits Times reported.

According to a news report, Bukit Aman’s Counter-Terrorism Division partner executive Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay reliable a detain and pronounced an central matter would be released soon.

Pictures and footage of a thespian detain that reportedly took place nearby a Masjid Jamek As-Sheikh Hasabollah in a Sabah easterly seashore city have circulated on amicable media.Video screenshot shows military impediment dual persons suspected of apprehension links in Sandakan, Sabah during noon Jun 15, 2017.Video screenshot shows military impediment dual persons suspected of apprehension links in Sandakan, Sabah during noon Jun 15, 2017.

In a video that seemed to have been taken by a flitting automobile passenger, a group of armed group with a difference “Police” emblazoned in white on their dim tops could be seen forcing some people to a belligerent while others rhythmical a area.

The azan could be listened in a background.

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 1 hour ago on June 21, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 21, 2017 @ 11:20 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Motorcyclist dejected to genocide by descending tree

Read More →