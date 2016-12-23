TELUK INTAN, Dec 22 — Police seized a handcrafted pistol and an atmosphere purloin from dual men, one of them an auxiliary policeman, in apart cases in Hutan Melintang on Monday and Tuesday.

Perak Narcotics CID arch ACP V.R. Ravi Chandran pronounced that in a initial case, military picked adult a 33-year-old impoverished male in an operation dubbed Ops Tapis during a residence in Kampung Sri Perkasa of Jalan Feri, Hutan Melintang, nearby here for carrying a handcrafted pistol.

He pronounced military also found 19 bullets, a bullet surrounding and a cosmetic package containing 2.84gm of Methamphetamine during a raid during 5pm.

“Our annals uncover that a think has one rapist record underneath Section 12(2) of a Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and he tested certain for Amphetamine,” he told a press discussion during a Hilir Perak Police domicile here yesterday.

Ravi Chandran pronounced a male was being remanded to promote review underneath Section 8 of a Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 8(a) of a Arms Act 1960 and Section 12(3) of a Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Subsequently, a military group from a Hilir Perak CID incarcerated an auxiliary policeman during his staff buliding in Southern Perak Estate (East Side), Hutang Melintang, on Tuesday for his purported impasse in creation handcrafted pistols.

Ravi Chandran pronounced checks during a suspect’s residence during 6.30pm led to a find of an atmosphere rifle; a cocking handle; bipod; gas container; dual iron rods believed to be used in creation firearms’ barrel; an iron support and 3 wooden sticks imitative firearms’ butt; and one firearm boundary with content that review Steyr Mannlicher Ges M.B.H Austria with sequence number.

He pronounced a 31-year-old think was being remanded to promote investigations underneath Section 8 of a Firearms Act 1960. — Bernama

