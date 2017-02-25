TAWAU, Feb 18 — Tawau military seize 5,071.62 kg of drugs suspected to be syabu value RM350,000 after nabbing a masculine drug jackass during a Tawau Airport attainment gymnasium here during 10.45 am yesterday.

Tawau District Police chief, ACP Fadil Marsus pronounced a 46-year-old think who had only arrived from Kuala Lumpur was incarcerated formed on information collected by a Sabah Narcotic CID-Tawau military cooperation.

“He was taken to a Tawau Airport Police Station for inspection. Police found dual boxes dark among some garments in a black bag belonging to him.

“Two packages wrapped in tin foil and CO paper were found in one box each containing an ambiguous cosmetic parcel of transparent crystals suspected to be syabu.

“The second box had 3 packages wrapped in tin foil and CO paper containing cosmetic packets of a same crystals,” he told a media discussion here today.

Fadil pronounced a suspect, a cyber cafeteria user from Selangor, was certain on Methamphetamine and had dual rapist records.

He was remanded 7 days and investigated underneath Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of a Dangerous Drugs Act 10952. — Bernama

Comments

comments