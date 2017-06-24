TANGKAK, Jun 22 — The military have incarcerated a integrate believed to be drug pushers, in tie with a seizure of an collection of drugs value about RM157,800.

The drugs were seized during a raid during a residence in Sungai Mati here yesterday.

Tangkak military arch Supt Mohad Idris Samsuri pronounced a 30-year-old internal male and his 26-year-old Vietnamese partner were nabbed about 8am.

They were remanded for 6 days, commencement today, underneath a Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 that carries a imperative genocide chastisement on conviction.

He pronounced among a drugs seized were heroin (4.4kg), Eramin 5 pills (270), syabu (103.2gm), ecstacy pills (385) and ketamine (6.65gm).

The integrate tested certain for a drug, methamphetamine, he told reporters here.

Mohad Idris pronounced review suggested a drugs were meant for a internal market, generally party centres.

“We trust a suspects had been active in a district for some-more than 3 months. The male has 7 drug-related annals on drugs,” he added. — Bernama

Comments

comments