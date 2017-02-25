MERSING, Feb 19 — Police are looking for a male to support in a review on an occurrence where a male unprotected his private partial during a emporium here, dual days ago.

Mersing OCPD, DSP Cyril Edward Nuing pronounced a man, Azney Amat Shukor, 30, was traced to have his final residence in Jalan Enggang, Felda Nitar 1, Mersing.

“Police launched an operation to demeanour for a male after receiving a news on a occurrence from a woman, in her twenties. The news was lodged on a same day (Feb 17) during a Mersing Police Station,” he pronounced when contacted here today.

According to a report, a lady who originated from Endau, Mersing claimed that a think unexpected approached her during a emporium about 9.25pm before opening his trousers and exposing his private part.

The male after transient when members of a open gave follow after a lady asked for help.

The box was being investigated underneath Section 509 of a Penal Code that provides for a punishment of 5 years’ jail or a excellent or both, on conviction. — Bernama

