Police urges Proton Waja motorist in three-vehicle collision to spin self in

December 22, 2016

SEREMBAN, Dec 18 — Police wish a motorist or owners of a Proton Waja automobile that was concerned in a three-vehicle collision during KM261.5 of a North-South Expressway this morning to obey himself to a Seremban military domicile to support investigations.

Seremban military arch ACP Thiew Hock Poh pronounced a 6.15am occurrence concerned a collision between a Perodua Alza, Toyota Rush and a Proton Waja.

“The 24-year-old Perodua Alza motorist died on a mark while a Toyota Rush motorist transient injury.

“The Proton Waja motorist had fled from a stage and until now has not come brazen to yield information on a case,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

Thiew urged anyone with information on a box to hit questioning officer Inspector Nur Zul Fadzliah of a Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of a Seremban military domicile during 06-60333400. — Bernama

  Published: 1 day ago on December 22, 2016
