SHAH ALAM, Feb 13 — The Sessions Court currently condemned dual policemen to dual years’ jail and fined them RM30,000 any in default 6 months’ jail for corruption.

Judge Asmadi Hussin imposed a chastisement after anticipating Lance Corporal Joe Stephen, 31, and Constable Mohd Farid Che Aziz, 33, guilty of carrying attempted to accept a RM6,000 cheat from one Lee Yong Hock 5 years ago.

The policemen, trustworthy to a Klang Selatan District Police headquarters, were charged with attempting to accept a cheat from Lee as an provocation to refrain from holding movement opposite him as he was sought by a military and had a smuggled automobile in his possession.

They were charged underneath Section 17(a) of a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 with carrying committed a corruption during a parking lot of a Pandamaran military hire nearby Klang during about 4.30am on Apr 3, 2012.

Section 24 of a Act provides for a limit jail tenure of 20 years and a excellent of 5 times a volume of cheat or RM10,000, whichever is higher. — Bernama

