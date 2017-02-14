Loading...
Policemen get dual years’ jail, RM30,000 excellent for corruption

February 14, 2017

SHAH ALAM, Feb 13 — The Sessions Court currently condemned dual policemen to dual years’ jail and fined them RM30,000 any in default 6 months’ jail for corruption. 

Judge Asmadi Hussin imposed a chastisement after anticipating Lance Corporal Joe Stephen, 31, and Constable Mohd Farid Che Aziz, 33, guilty of carrying attempted to accept a RM6,000 cheat from one Lee Yong Hock 5 years ago. 

The policemen, trustworthy to a Klang Selatan District Police headquarters, were charged with attempting to accept a cheat from Lee as an provocation to refrain from holding movement opposite him as he was sought by a military and had a smuggled automobile in his possession. 

They were charged underneath Section 17(a) of a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 with carrying committed a corruption during a parking lot of a Pandamaran military hire nearby Klang during about 4.30am on Apr 3, 2012. 

Section 24 of a Act provides for a limit jail tenure of 20 years and a excellent of 5 times a volume of cheat or RM10,000, whichever is higher. — Bernama

