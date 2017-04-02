KUCHING, Apr 1 — The process on a intake of unfamiliar workers from North Korea for certain mercantile sectors is continued formed on a existent procedure.

Deputy Home Minister Masir Kujat pronounced a intake would count on a need of a private zone in a construction and spark mining sectors.

It is learnt that there are now some-more than 70 North Korean workers with operative permits in Sarawak.

Masir said, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Razak yesterday, a tactful family between Malaysia and North Korea was total and a people of North Korea were giveaway to revisit this nation and clamp versa.

He pronounced this during a media discussion after a state turn superb use endowment and display of appointment certification for Board of Visiting Justices rite during a Sarawak Prisons Office, Jalan Puncak Borneo today.

He also reliable that a Sarawak Immigration Department had incarcerated several North Koreans for operative but permits and they had been deported.

However, Masir pronounced he could not hold brusque as a statistics were not accessible with him.

On convicts, Masir pronounced there were 58,000 convicts in prisons national including 2,078 in prisons in Sarawak.

He pronounced 30 per cent of convicts in Sarawak were foreigners, a infancy of whom abused their amicable revisit passes to work or had lapsed work permits.

Earlier, in his speech, Masir pronounced that a crime rate in Sarawak was a lowest compared to other states if totalled in terms of a series of inmates compared to a existent jail capacity. — Bernama

