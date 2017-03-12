Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced a 2017 Bumiputera Education Tour (JPB) Programme was transparent explanation that a supervision always noticed severely a preparation of Malay and Bumiputera children . — Bernama picBERA, Mar 11 — The energy being hold by Barisan Nasional, that is spearheaded by Umno, enables Malays and Bumiputera to suffer a improved life including academically.

“Why is a position of Malay and Bumiputera children including in Sabah and Sarawak and Orang Asli most better?…because of Umno’s onslaught that brings changes including around a JPB programme.

“Don’t design a opposition, headed by a DAP, to exercise such a programme. We contingency know this. What we declare currently can't be distant from domestic energy since it decides a probability of all holding place,” he said.

He pronounced this in his debate when rising a 2017 JPB programme that was attended by 15,000 people during a Bera District Council Field here today. — Bernama

