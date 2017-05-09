Loading...
Pondok schools told to concur with glow and rescue crew during investigation visits

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi presenting a vest to a glow patrol arch of Pondok Sekolah Menengah Agama Irshadiah Addiniah Bagan Datuk, Ustaz Aiman Rasyiddin, May 6, 2017 in Bagan Datuk. — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, May 6 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi currently urged a supervision of pondok schools to concur with Fire and Rescue Department crew who make investigation visits to their premises.

He pronounced a participation of firemen was not to deliberately find faults or to penalize a premises’ owners who did not belong to a stipulated regulations, though to forestall any unfavourable incidents.

“Try to get absolved of a silo mentality, we should consider outward a box. If a firemen come, give them your cooperation,” he pronounced when rising a arrangement of a Pondok Fire Squad (north zone) during Sekolah Menengah Agama Irshafdiah Addiniah here today.

The Pondok Fire Squad, determined by a Islamic Schools Development Foundation and Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department, plays a purpose of a tiny representative in disseminating information on glow reserve and impediment to a pondok propagandize community.

Through a team-work themed ‘The Pondok is Safe with Pondok Fire Squad’, a pondok propagandize management, teachers and students, are given information on glow reserve and fire-fighting techniques, use of fire-fighting equipment, as good as speculation and unsentimental training in confronting puncture situations or disasters.

Ahmad Zahid also pronounced that a sovereign supervision always strived to guarantee and uplift eremite institutions and schools, including pondok schools, nonetheless some were underneath a state governments’ administration.

He pronounced a government’s caring and regard for these institutions was proven with a Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) carrying so distant spent RM388 million for Quran and Fardhu Ain (Kafa) Classes, detached from a investiture of a Pondok Fire Squad.

“There are a sum of 993,000 students and 32,000 Kafa teachers who should be sponsored by a state governments, though a sovereign government, by Jakim, has supposing a allocation.

The emissary primary apportion also positive that he would move to a cupboard ‘s courtesy a ask by Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim for additional stipend be given to firemen. — Bernama

