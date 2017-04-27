KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 21 ― The unavailability of open ride to Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic, situated in Jalan Fletcher here, is causing stress among patients, quite those in a reduce and center income bracket.

Patients lamented that a plcae of a hospital was rather removed and also acted a reserve risk as they had to travel about 400 metres from a nearest sight hire during a National Heart Institute (IJN) to a health clinic.

Christine Lee, 56, who suffers from ongoing corner pain and entirely depends on open ride pronounced she was unhappy that a hospital was not built nearby a open ride trickery such as light rail movement (LRT), monorail or sight station.

She requires unchanging diagnosis and has to go to a hospital twice a week.

“Those who are immature and means might not face any problem though for an aged chairman like me, with my unpleasant knees, it is overpowering and difficult,” she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, emporium partner Rohaya Shamsudin, 40, who suffers from a skin illness pronounced she had to flare out some-more than RM20 any time she goes to a hospital for follow-up dilettante treatment.

“I don’t have a car, so from Kerinchi, we have to use dual joining LRT trains and afterwards take a taxi,” she said.

Housewife Siti Salmah Wahab, 54, who has high blood vigour depends on her father to send her on his motorcycle to a hospital for slight medical examination.

“When it was during Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), we used to take a monorail to Chow Kit hire and afterwards go on foot. But now we have to wait for my father to send and fetch me as there is no sight or sight to a clinic,” she said.

K. Kannan, 60, opined that sustenance of open comforts such as health clinics should conveniently go together with open ride accessibility in care of reduce income members of society.

“I wish a convey sight use would be supposing as shortly as possible, differently patients would feel financially impeded if they have to take a cab whenever they need to go to a hospital for treatment,” he said.

Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic built during a cost of RM50 million was non-stop on Apr 3, 2017 to reinstate a outpatient dialect during HKL and palliate congestion. It provides 12 forms of health use including outpatient; dental; mom and child; specialist; rehabilitation; x-ray; laboratory; and pharmacy. ― Bernama

Comments

comments