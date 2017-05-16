The Umno and PAS attribute featured high on a list of several domestic unfolding combinations put to 3,000 respondents in a investigate called ‘What Malaysia Wants?’. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKKUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― Over one-third of Malaysians surveyed by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) final year authorized of team-work between statute Umno and a domestic enemy PAS, according to a commentary expelled today.

The investigate carried out between Mar and Aug 2016 found 38.1 per cent were excellent with Umno and PAS operative together while 32.6 per cent indeed wanted a dual opposition Malay Muslim parties to merge.

The Umno and PAS attribute featured high on a list of several domestic unfolding combinations put to 3,000 respondents in a investigate called “What Malaysia Wants?”.

“The support for these suggestions are flattering high,” according to a matter in a anticipating conducted by PPBM’s process and plan business before to a central arrangement of a party.

The commentary of a survey, that was conducted for roughly 6 months final year, were suggested currently by PPBM autarchic legislature member Datuk Rais Hussin, who also heads a party’s Policy and Strategy Bureau.

PAS and Umno’s attribute clearly grown serve given a time when a consult was conducted, with Putrajaya paving approach twice for PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s private member’s check to boost Shariah justice powers to be review in Parliament.

Both parties also assimilated hands during a large criticism here opposite a predicament of Rohingyas in Myanmar late final year.

