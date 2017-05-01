Ayub pronounced a sanatorium will need to control a consummate investigate over a issues and earthy outlines found on a physique of a 11-year-old tahfiz student. — File picJOHOR BAHRU, Apr 27 — The autopsy news on a genocide of tahfiz student, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, is expected to be prepared in a subsequent dual weeks.

State Health, Environment, Education and Information cabinet authority Datuk Ayub Rahmat pronounced a sanatorium indispensable to control consummate investigate over a issues and earthy outlines found on a physique of a 11-year-old tahfiz student.

“It will take a small time, maybe in dual weeks and, even then, depending on a eagerness of a hospitals, a military and others to assist a process.

“As mentioned yesterday, before a autopsy was performed, a alloy talked to a parents, asked about a military review and consulted a alloy in assign of a child on a existent medical records,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating a state level Oral Hygiene Promotional programme and the launch of the Flip Chart Sign Language on Oral Hygiene for People with Special Needs (hearing), here, today.

Ayob pronounced a news would also be holding into comment a views of a relatives and a condition of a remains.

“After holding into comment each aspect involved, usually afterwards we can start perplexing to find a law and what is a genuine means behind this incident,” he pronounced in a press conference

Mohamad Thaqif Amin, who was amputated on both legs due to infection, died during 2.05 pm yesterday during a Sultan Ismail Hospital and his stays was buried during a Felda Bukit Aping Timur Muslim Cemetery during 12.37am today.

Ayub also urged a open not be too discerning to decider any celebration until a post mortem news was prepared as no other students from a same eremite propagandize were experiencing any signs identical to a deceased.

Commenting on a flip draft initiative, believed to be a initial in Johor and in a country, he was assured that it would be stretched to other special preparation schools opposite a nation as it facilitated a bargain on a significance of verbal hygiene among students with special needs. — Bernama

