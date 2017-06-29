Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

PPBM member lodges MACC news opposite Dr M

By   /  June 29, 2017  /  Comments Off on PPBM member lodges MACC news opposite Dr M

    Print       Email

A PPBM member who lodged a news opposite Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) says it is required for a people to know either he is a personality who is purify or otherwise. Picture by Yusof Mat IsaA PPBM member who lodged a news opposite Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) says it is required for a people to know either he is a personality who is purify or otherwise. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Jun 23 ― A member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) currently lodged a news with a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission seeking a examine into a resources of a family of PPBM authority Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

PPBM Shah Alam Division cabinet member Wan Mohamad Ashraf Nasjaruddin also handed over some papers to a Selangor MACC bureau where he done a report.

“The review is required for a people to know either Dr Mahathir is a personality who is purify or otherwise,” he pronounced to reporters after camp a report. ― Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 22 mins ago on June 29, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 29, 2017 @ 11:41 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Immigration counters full due to final notation E-card applications

Read More →