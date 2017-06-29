A PPBM member who lodged a news opposite Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) says it is required for a people to know either he is a personality who is purify or otherwise. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Jun 23 ― A member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) currently lodged a news with a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission seeking a examine into a resources of a family of PPBM authority Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

PPBM Shah Alam Division cabinet member Wan Mohamad Ashraf Nasjaruddin also handed over some papers to a Selangor MACC bureau where he done a report.

“The review is required for a people to know either Dr Mahathir is a personality who is purify or otherwise,” he pronounced to reporters after camp a report. ― Bernama

