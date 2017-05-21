Loading...
PPBM ‘tottering on verge of collapse’, Nazri says

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz pronounced he did not see a destiny for PPBM that he believed was watchful to die since a celebration was innate in a vicious condition. Picture by Choo Choy MayDatuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz pronounced he did not see a destiny for PPBM that he believed was watchful to die since a celebration was innate in a vicious condition. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPADANG RENGAS, May 21 — A direct among leaders and members of a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) section in Perak that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin step down as boss is a thoughtfulness of a celebration rickety on a corner of disaster.

Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz pronounced he did not see a destiny for PPBM that he believed was watchful to die since a celebration was innate in a vicious condition.

He pronounced this during a media discussion after opening a enlightenment and humanities village programme and a ministry’s Puspanita IM4U Volunteer Programme during Dataran Kampung Laneh in Lubuk Merbau nearby here today.

Yesterday, internal papers reported Perak PPBM arch registrar, Azrul Suhadi Ahmad Mokhtar done a direct when a infancy of 24 groups in Perak found Muhyiddin was allegedly obliged for all a party’s problems during sovereign and state levels.

On a village humanities and enlightenment programme, Nazri pronounced it enabled officers from his method to go down to a margin and correlate with farming communities to inspire them to be tighten to inhabitant enlightenment and arts.

“We inspire a enlargement of humanities and enlightenment by giving financial aid, apparatus and training to informative groups so they (arts and culture) are not swallowed adult by time,” he added. — Bernama

  Published: 17 hours ago on May 21, 2017
