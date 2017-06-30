People queuing to hail Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak during a Prime Minister and Cabinet Members’ Open House 2017 in Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, Jun 25, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Jun 25 — The participation of several races during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open chateau hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Cabinet Ministers during a Seri Perdana, here currently shows that unity, assent and assent among a people continues to sojourn during a best level.

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak believes unity, assent and assent can be strengthened to safeguard a destiny of a nation if a Rakyat continued to sojourn impartial.

“Today, we find redemption and instil certainty in ourselves that Malaysia will continue to swell and pierce forward,” he told reporters when met during a Hari Raya open chateau hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Cabinet Ministers.



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak smiles as he welcomes guest during a Hari Raya open chateau in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May



Guests nearing during a Hari Raya open chateau during Seri Perdana in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May





(From left) Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Razak, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz with Orang Asli children during a Seri Perdana Hari Raya open chateau Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May



Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi welcoming Orang Asli children during Seri Perdana in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May





Cops perform confidence checks on guest attending a Hari Raya open chateau hosted by Prime Minister Najib Razak during his central chateau in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak greets guest during a Hari Raya open chateau in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor during a cake slicing rite in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor call during a throng as they leave a theatre after a cake slicing rite in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor sing a few Hari Raya songs during a open chateau in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May



Datuk Seri Najib Razak ,Datin Seri Rosmah and Datuk Seti Zaid Hamidi posing for photographs with visitors during a Aidilfitri open chateau hold in Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Salleh pronounced it was critical for all Malaysians to set aside fake and groundless accusations when celebrating festivities like this.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam hoped a open chateau tradition would be continued as a height to strengthen togetherness among a several races.

Dr Subramaniam who is also a MIC boss pronounced a participation of several races during a Hari Raya open chateau hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Cabinet Ministers proves that leaders in a nation continue to suffer a support of a people.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai who is also a MCA boss pronounced a ability of a several races to applaud festivities like Hari Raya Aidilfitri in assent and assent will offer as a height for a nation to swell and pierce forward.

Liow also reminded motorists returning to their home towns to observe a trade manners to safeguard they arrived safely during their destinations to applaud Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their desired ones.

In IPOH, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir pronounced a state turn open chateau hold each year in and with Hari Raya Aidilfitri would offer as a middle to strengthen a attribute among a several races.

In a open chateau hold during a Menteri Besar’s central residence, a Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim assimilated about 20,000 people from all races to applaud a festivity. — Bernama

