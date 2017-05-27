midnight until May 31, as announced by a Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry today.
midnight until May 31, as announced by a Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry today.
Last updated Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Wednesday May 24, 2017
midnight until May 31, as announced by a Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry today.KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Fuel prices during a pumps will be adult 4 sen effective
Under a government’s weekly cost environment structure, RON95 and RON97 petrol will both go adult to RM2.12 and RM2.40 respectively while diesel will be labelled during RM2.03 per litre.
25th May to 31st May 2017
RON95 – RM2.12/litre
RON97 – RM2.40/litre
Diesel – RM2.03/litre
— Petrol (@HargaMinyakMsia) May 24, 2017
At a moment, a sell prices per litre are RM2.08 for RON95, RM2.36 for RON97 and RM1.99 for diesel.
Putrajaya began a weekly announcements for a roof prices of fuel on March 29.
