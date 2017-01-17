Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pictured) pronounced a primary minster would take a ‘vice versa’ proceed during a discourse event with immature people to obtain inputs for a TN50 programme.PUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 — Unlike normally, a discourse event with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on National Transformation (TN50) this Thursday (Jan 19) will instead declare a primary apportion doubt a immature people to obtain inputs and suggestions on a transformation.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin pronounced a ‘vice versa’ proceed where a primary apportion would be a one forwarding questions during a discourse event was in tandem with a proceed and beliefs of TN50 to obtain inputs from a people.

“This is a routine where we listen (to a people), and not a people listening to us.

“If a routine is from a tip to down, we can have a normal discourse session, a youths ask questions and a PM (Prime Minister) answers,” he pronounced during an talk with a media on TN50 during his bureau in Putrajaya.

TN50, mooted by Najib, is a unconventional routine to map a instruction of a nation in a subsequent 30 years after 2020. It would start with a appearance of a immature era by inhabitant discourses as motionless by a Cabinet and would be rubbed by a Youth and Sports Ministry.

Khairy pronounced 500 youths, comprising all girl communities representing all states in a nation had been comparison for a discourse to be hold during Universiti Malaya.

He pronounced a TN50 discourse event would also be hold during a state-level to accumulate a views and hear a voice of a country’s 1.5 million immature people via a year.

The government, he said, was vicious to listen to all a views of a immature era before they would be evaluated and documented into partial of a country’s 30-year instruction plan.

He suggested that a discourses on TN50 be used as a height to plead problems confronting a nation over a subsequent 30 years as problems confronting a nation currently could be discussed during other forums.

“We will listen all. We will request all their views. The views and suggestions will be selected, where those we consider are applicable formed on a hurdles that a nation will face in a subsequent 30 years.

“Certainly, we will get views that are critical, negative, (but) we will accept (all), since it is a open engagement.

“We can't select that views to listen to and what to not listen,” he added.

Khairy pronounced a outline in a form of a routine request on TN50 would be announced finish of subsequent year.

He pronounced after compiling all a views and suggestions this year, a contention event on TN50 subsequent year would be some-more concentration and engage ‘specialists’.

The views and suggestions would be fine-tuned by specialists in a applicable fields to see if they are picturesque or not for Malaysia, he added.

Khairy discharged a notice by some buliding that TN50 is a programme that is domestic in inlet in perspective of a entrance ubiquitous election, that is approaching to be hold this year.

“We do not know who is going to be a supervision in 2050, though if this routine comes from a rakyat, they (government in 2025) can't boot it since this is an outcome of a contention with a people.

“To me, a approach we do it also shows it is not political,” he added. — Bernama

