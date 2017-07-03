Mustapa pronounced there was a certain change in support, generally from a farming community, for Umno currently. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKOTA BHARU, Jun 28 ― Kelantan Umno Liaison authority Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed now strike out during celebration members in a state who were some-more concentration on campaigning to win celebration posts instead of creation preparations for a entrance ubiquitous election.

The Umno Supreme Council member pronounced he was sensitive that some members were doing a debate openly, notwithstanding proclamation by a celebration care that a celebration choosing had been deferred to a date to be bound later.

“This is something of a beating for us (Kelantan Umno). Members should not be overzealous in campaigning for celebration posts since a concentration is to win a 14th ubiquitous choosing (GE14),” he said.

He told reporters this when met during a Hari Raya entertainment for Kelantan-born travellers, members of non-governmental organisations and polite servants during a Kelantan Rural Transformation Centre during Bandar Baharu Tunjong here today.

Also benefaction were Deputy Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Senator Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Kelantan Federal Development Department Director Yahaya Mamat.

Mustapa pronounced there was certain change in support, generally from a farming community, for Umno currently.

“The farming folks are some-more gentle with Barisan Nasional (BN), hence, we should not let go of this opportunity. All efforts and appetite should be focused on strengthening a celebration to win a ubiquitous election.

“Do not make debate for celebration posts a categorical agenda. What is critical is to win in Kelantan,” he said. ― Bernama

Comments

comments