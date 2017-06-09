Hari Raya Aidilfitri is approaching to tumble on Jun 25 and 26. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 2 — The supervision currently announced a RM500 ex gratia remuneration to any of a country’s 1.6 million polite servants and RM250 any for another 775,000 pensioners.

It pronounced a payments will cost an estimated RM1 billion from open coffers.

“The supervision hopes this special assist will relieve a financial weight of polite servants and pensioners scheming for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2017,” a Finance Ministry pronounced in a statement.

The remuneration will be done before Jun 9.

