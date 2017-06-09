Loading...
Putrajaya gives RM500 any to 1.6 million open workers for Hari Raya

By   /  June 9, 2017  /  Comments Off on Putrajaya gives RM500 any to 1.6 million open workers for Hari Raya

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is approaching to tumble on Jun 25 and 26. Picture by Yusof Mat IsaHari Raya Aidilfitri is approaching to tumble on Jun 25 and 26. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 2 — The supervision currently announced a RM500 ex gratia remuneration to any of a country’s 1.6 million polite servants and RM250 any for another 775,000 pensioners.

It pronounced a payments will cost an estimated RM1 billion from open coffers.

“The supervision hopes this special assist will relieve a financial weight of polite servants and pensioners scheming for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2017,” a Finance Ministry pronounced in a statement.

The remuneration will be done before Jun 9.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is approaching to tumble on Jun 25 and 26.

  • Published: 2 hours ago on June 9, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 9, 2017 @ 7:47 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

