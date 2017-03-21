Yap (centre) told Parliament that, as of December, a supervision has exempted 41,706 borrowers from repaying RM1.2 billion in investigate loans. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — Putrajaya does not devise to extend National Higher Education Corporation (PTPTN) scholarships to graduates earning tip second-class honours, Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Mary Yap said.

Currently, a PTPTN translates a investigate loans of first-class grade holders to a de facto scholarship.

Yap told Parliament that, as of December, a supervision has exempted 41,706 borrowers from repaying RM1.2 billion in investigate loans.

“Therefore for a time being, a method is not formulation to dilate a amends grant for those who usually performed tip second-class,” Yap pronounced during Question Time in a Dewan Rakyat.

She was responding to a doubt from Jasin MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah.

The process was introduced in 2003.

DAP MP Ong Kian Ming final year called for a grant to be discontinued, arguing that tip graduates were expected to secure improved profitable jobs and be some-more means to repay their loans.

Comments

comments