Zunar cursed a lien of cartoons underneath a Sedition Act as a ‘gross violation’ of leisure of expression. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 11 ― The High Court here awarded Zunar RM18,000 in remuneration currently after a domestic cartoonist sued a supervision for destroying a sketch and confiscating his books in 2010.

Zunar, whose full name is Zulkiflee Anuar Ul Haque, pronounced a sketch was badly shop-worn when he got it behind from a police, following a Court of Appeal 2014 visualisation that confirmed a 2012 High Court statute instructing a authorities to lapse a sketch and books.

“Today’s preference is not about a quantum, though as a doctrine to a military and a Malaysian supervision that regulating rapist law arbitrarily to allocate and destroy animation works is unacceptable, and was finished in bad faith.

“It is also a transparent explanation that my book’s title, Cartoon-O-Phobia is a right word to report a impression of a Malaysian government,” Zunar pronounced in a statement.

Zunar also cursed a lien of cartoons underneath a Sedition Act as a “gross violation” of leisure of expression.

He combined that some-more than 40 of his animation works have remained underneath military control in Penang given final Nov in a mutiny investigation.

“I will take authorised movement for a military to lapse them as they are. They have to be obliged for damages, if any,” pronounced Zunar, adding that a same went for 1,300 books confiscated by a military in Kuala Lumpur that same month.

