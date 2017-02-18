The Malaysian collateral city has risen 12 places to be ranked 41st among 50 best tyro cities in a world. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Kuala Lumpur is now ranked among a 50 best tyro cities in a world, according to a QS Best Student Cities rankings that was expelled today.

The collateral climbed adult 12 places to arrange 41st in a 2017 rankings, with QS citing a “rapidly improving reputation” of a country’s aloft preparation sector.

The 100 Best Student Cities rankings by QS Qucquarelli Symonds is expelled annually starting from 2012. The association is also behind a rarely cited QS World University Rankings.

Each city contingency have during slightest dual universities ranked in a QS World University Rankings in sequence to be evaluated in a list.

Malaysia has 3 universities in a rankings:Universiti Malaya (UM), International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM).

UM is a tip ranked Malaysian university, fixation 133rd in a altogether universities ranking.

KL’s softened ranking is contributed by it ranking a tip in terms of affordability among other tyro cities.

QS pronounced that this was due to a multiple of low vital costs and low fee fees.

It also placed 30th among all cities in a Student View category, where students are asked to rate their knowledge during a tyro cities.

KL’s lowest indicator measure label is in a Desirability rank, where it usually ranked 74th.

Neighbours Singapore arrange 14th in a Student Cities list, while Thailand’s collateral Bangkok, that done it to a list for a initial time, now ranks 58h.

KL ranks only next Coventry in a United Kingdom and also Russia’s collateral Moscow, that tied for 39th place.

It is, however, above Argentinian collateral Buenos Aires, UK’s Nottingham, and also Adelaide in Australia.

Montreal in Canada, France’s collateral Paris and UK’s collateral London all make adult a tip 3 in a list respectively.

France’s Lille, Lima in Peru, and China’s Wuhan came in a final among a tip 100.

