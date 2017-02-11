The 3 daughters console any other outward a mortuary yesterday. — Picture by Malay Mail KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Shock followed by grief aptly describes a mishap of a immature lady saying her parents’ bodies stretchered from a building in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

The building was a stage of Friday’s murder-cum-suicide.

Moments before a incident, a 24-year-old had called a mother’s handphone to pronounce to her usually to have it answered by her father, identified usually as Tamilchelian, a 51-year-old debt collector.

The daughter, who has remained anonymous, was repelled to hear her father’s voice.

“He (the father) told her he was going to kill her mother,” an familiarity told Malay Mail when met during Hospital Kuala Lumpur mortuary.

“I’m going to kill your mother, my wife!” were a chilling difference he was claimed to have uttered.

The daughter immediately sensitive kin and they all rushed to Menara Centara in Jalan Sri Amar between Jalan Raja Laut and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

The kin reached a bureau building where a woman’s mom worked in a authorised organisation on a 16th building and were astounded to see military unit cars outside. They feared a worst.

The lady and her relatives, who were in tears, attempted to rush into a building, though were stopped by policemen.

It is learnt Tamilchelian and a woman’s mother, Mangai, were married some 25 years ago.

The acquaintance, who accompanied a daughters during a mortuary, pronounced a destiny of a 3 children remained uncertain.

The 24-year-old, who is shortly to be married, is employed while a dual others, aged 22 and 20, are still study in college.

Family and friends showed adult during a mortuary at 9.20am to explain a stays of a duo. The couple’s 3 daughter were speckled pathetic outward a debate department.

A family friend, who knew them given they were married, pronounced Tamilchelian and Mangai were amicable people.

“They were really friendly, though they used to have some disagreement even before they got divorced in 2012,” he said.

He pronounced Tamilchelian, who was famous for being hot-tempered, used to be really tighten to a family.

“Though they were divorced, they used to be in hold in matters relating to a children,” he said.

The crony pronounced he also wondered about a use of a gun in Tamilchelian’s work.

“I have famous him for many years and spent time with him, though never once did we know him to be armed,” a crony said.

At 1.30pm, a bodies were expelled from a sanatorium and taken in apart hearses to their particular homes in Setapak.

Distraught family members refused to pronounce to reporters. Auxiliary military crew ushered them into their particular cars.

City military arch Datuk Amar Singh is approaching to recover a statement tomorrow.

