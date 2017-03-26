Ibrahim’s rituals gained courtesy following a disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in 2014.KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 19 — Ibrahim Mat Zin, famous some-more popularly as Raja Bomoh, claimed that he had been safeguarding Malaysia from mistreat over a past 7 decades.

Ibrahim, who pronounced that he incited 86 final week, told Singapore’s The Sunday Times, a Sunday book of The Straits Times, that he did his barbarous rituals in sequence to “ring-fence Malaysia”.

“We don’t have complicated weapons like Korea. If we go to fight with weapons, we will lose. But we use ancient methods to blockade a air, a earth and a water, so that missiles will go blank and not strech Malaysia,” he was quoted as saying.

Ibrahim captivated courtesy again recently after he conducted a array of rituals claiming to strengthen Malaysia from North Korea.

Malaysia’s family with North Korea soured in new weeks following a murder of North Korean personality Kim Jong-un’s disloyal half-brother, Jong-nam, during KLIA2 on Feb 13.

Malaysia had insisted that it would hoop a murder review according to internal standards and refused to give in to final from North Korea to palm over a body.

The fallout led to both countries expelling any other’s ambassadors, while North Korea has refused to concede any remaining Malaysians there from withdrawal a country.

He also reportedly claimed that a craft is now is another realm.

“The craft is in a together realm. It will be blank for 25 years before it returns, though a people might still be alive since a atmosphere is different, a month is like a day to them,” he told The Sunday Times.

