‘Raja Bomoh’ Datuk Ibrahim Mat Zin (centre) was nabbed during a hotel in Segamat, Johor during 2.30am yesterday. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 22 ― Controversial shaman Datuk Ibrahim Mat Zin has been arrested by authorities in a early morning yesterday, Malay daily Harian Metro reported today.

Ibrahim, a contentious “Raja Bomoh” or “Shaman King”, was nabbed during a hotel in Segamat, Johor during 2.30am yesterday, according to an unknown source.

Malay Mail Online is now seeking corroboration from Islamic authorities who are seeking his arrest.

However, a news was posted by a Islamic Development Department Malaysia, or Jakim, on a central Facebook page today.

Last month, emissary apportion Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki pronounced a aver has been released for Ibrahim’s detain and he is also wanted by a Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department, or Jawi.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar was also reported observant a military had perceived several reports of protocol acts by Ibrahim, and he would be investigated in suitability with Section 111 of a Criminal Procedure Code.

This came after Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad had urged Ibrahim to “repent”, after a latter again entered a spotlight for his antics purportedly to urge Malaysia opposite North Korea.

However, apportion in assign of Islamic affairs Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom simplified that a shaman was being summoned by Islamic authorities only to explain his conduct, and this does not indispensably meant that he is breaching Islamic recovering guidelines.

