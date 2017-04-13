A JB grill is in difficulty after a video of a rodent walking among a food portion trays went viral and caused conflict among a public.KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 8 ― A video of a rodent walking among a food portion trays has lead to a proxy closure of a grill in Johor Baru, Malay daily Harian Metro reported.

The Johor Baru Health Department reportedly visited a grill during 11am yesterday, after a video incited viral and caused conflict among a public.

“We have pinpointed a grill that operates during Jalan Yahya Awal here, nearby a Johor Tenaga Nasional Berhad building.

“Based on that, investigation was done during a premises for serve investigations,” a state health, environment, preparation and information executive councillor, Datuk Ayub Rahmat, was quoted saying.

Ayub pronounced a gauge was given underneath Section 11 of a Food Act 1983, that handles closure of insanitary premises.

The 22-second video was believed to be available by one of a restaurant’s business before it was uploaded to Facebook progressing this week.

The video has given been noticed over 100,000 times and was common by over 5,500 users during a time of writing.

Ayub pronounced another notice to seem in justice was also given to a restaurant’s workers for not wearing conduct cover nor shoes, underneath Section 32B of a same Act.

