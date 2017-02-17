Red Shirts personality Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos attempted to lift a coffin into a Selangor state secretariat building today, Feb 14, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 ― Red Shirts transformation personality Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos staged another melodramatic criticism in front of a Selangor state secretariat building today, this time pushing a hearse and attempting to lift a coffin by a gates.

The Sungai Besar Umno arch was reported observant a criticism was finished over an purported piracy of RM 200 million underneath a intrigue for a aged by a Selangor state government.

According to a video by portal KiniTV, Jamal, dressed in white, gathering a heading hearse himself followed by 15 other hearses.

He after attempted to lift a coffin into a building, while quoted observant that it was “meant for Azmin”, in anxiety to Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

He was however stopped by confidence officers and military officers, while another organisation could be listened cheering during Jamal to desert his protest.

Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos drives a hearse pass a embankment of a Selangor state secretariat building. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa“I tell a state government, don’t send minnows like these to face us. Come down on your possess and face us,” Jamal pronounced in his speech.

“This is about RM200 million that was swindled by a state government,” he said, before being led divided by military officers who urged him to stop his speech.

According to portal The Star Online, Jamal was referring to a state’s Skim Mesra Usia Emas programme that was designed to assistance Selangor adults above 60 with wake losses and other needs.

This was not a initial time Jamal had staged an elaborate criticism opposite a Selangor state supervision ― he had formerly came in only towels to criticism H2O shortage, and also brought beds and masseurs to criticism opposite massage parlours.

Last week, Jamal had quiescent from Sungai Besar Umno multiplication arch and Sungai Besar Barisan Nasional authority following an detain over purported squad robbery, though his abdication was deserted by Selangor Umno.

