Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced Rela detected that titular ranks had been sole to during slightest 20 people for between RM10,000 and RM30,000 each. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, May 11 — The People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) has schooled that an particular has sole Rela titular ranks to during slightest 20 people for between RM10,000 and RM30,000 each, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi suggested today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also a home minister, pronounced a particular “who was not that influential” had also sole supposed Rela cards and certificates that were not released by a Rela headquarters.

The titular ranks were sole to people who wanted to proffer their use to Rela, he pronounced during a press discussion after attending a monthly open of a Home Ministry here.

He explained that a Rela titular ranks were usually given after a cabinet dynamic a eligibility of an particular formed on amicable standing or other criteria as per a Rela Act.

“We have explanation since those who paid a tens of thousands of ringgit had lodged complaints with a Rela headquarters. We have a explanation of profits and payments. We advise those who paid for a titular ranks to come brazen and board reports. We are going to take authorised action,” he said.

Asked how many cases had been reported to Rela, he pronounced “nothing reduction than 20 cases”.

Ahmad Zahid also pronounced that a three-month revolution of avocation for Rela coercion officers and crew along a borders could assistance revoke a occurrence of crime and abuse of power.

“I will not strengthen any officer or crew who is guilty of abuse of energy and corruption,” he said.

At a event, Ahmad Zahid launched a government card, badge and slot badge of a Immigration Department.

The use of a label government system, famous as a Identification Management System, enables a government label to be scanned by a open by regulating a discerning response formula (QR Code) accessible on a intelligent phone.

The new government label is also versed with ‘overt and covert’ confidence facilities accurate by a Chief Government Security Office (CGSO). — Bernama

