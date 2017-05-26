PUTRAJAYA, May 22 — The remand for 9 individuals, including dual officers-in-charge of military districts (OCPD) has been extended by 5 days, commencement tomorrow to promote investigations into crime involving a collection of ‘protection money’ from operators of bootleg gambling dens and massage parlours in Melaka.

In permitting an focus from a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) during a Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court, court Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman authorized a remand duration for a suspects to be extended to May 27.

The suspects aged between 31 and 54 were progressing remanded for 6 days, commencement May 17.

They are investigated underneath Section 16(a)(B) and 17(a) of a MACC Act 2009. Six of a 9 are military officers in Melaka while a rest are civilians.

It was reported that a MACC had also solidified several bank accounts belonging to a suspects following investigations on a cases. — Bernama

