Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani says in many other countries, people cite to lease for a longer volume of time than Malaysians. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Mar 30 — Malaysians should change their mindset when it comes to shopping properties during a immature age that formula in a outrageous long-term debt, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani pronounced today.

Speaking during a discourse event for a Transformasi Nasional (TN50) vision, Johari pronounced that in many other countries, people cite to lease for a longer volume of time and usually make a long-term joining when they have adequate cash.

“It is a enlightenment — we don’t trust in renting. We have to change a mindset. When we go to a UK — they only lease until they have a income to make a prolonged tenure commitment,” Johari said.

Johari pronounced that some-more affordable houses should be built for rent, and not for purchase.

