Datuk Ibrahim Mat Zin (third left), a internal obvious ‘bomoh’ entered a spotlight again for his antics purportedly to titillate Malaysia opposite North Korea. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 17 ― The Federal Territories mufti has urged argumentative shaman Datuk Ibrahim Mat Zin to repent, after a latter again entered a spotlight for his antics purportedly to titillate Malaysia opposite North Korea.

Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad pronounced a male popularly famous as “Raja Bomoh”, or Malay for “Shaman King”, will make a nation and Islam a shouting batch when his videos are widespread opposite a world.

“We particularly state that a shamanic practices finished by Datuk Ibrahim Mat Zin is bid’ah that contingency be stopped,” he pronounced in a statement on his website.

“Bid’ah” refers to new “innovations” after a times of Prophet Muhammad that are banned by Islam.

“We take this event to titillate him to lapse to a trail of loyal Islam and grieve to Allah,” a mufti added.

Zulkifli also told Ibrahim to impute possibly to sovereign or state Islamic authorities before practising anything related to a religion.

Earlier this week, Perak emissary mufti Zamri Hashim pronounced a Perak state supervision has released a fatwa dogmatic Ibrahim’s rituals as “haram”, or forbidden.

Zulkifli pronounced currently his bureau concluded with Perak’s fatwa, observant Ibrahim’s rituals not usually did not exist in Islam, though are also opposite a religion.

The Star Online reported Sunday a video display Ibrahim and 3 assistants ankle-deep in a sea with dual coconuts, a span of sticks, bamboo cannons, a runner and a play of seawater, as Ibrahim shouted prayers.

He also achieved another protocol outward a Kuala Lumpur Hospital’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine on Monday.

