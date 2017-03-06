Ong had quit a Barisan Nasional (BN) member celebration effective Jan 2. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 2 — Former MCA boss Tan Sri Ong Tee Keat has left a celebration after over 3 decades, news reports said.

Ong told Malaysiakini that he did not worry creation an proclamation on his decision.

“”Needless to have any statement, for we am merely a tiny fry,” he was quoted saying.

Chinese paper Oriental Daily reportedly pronounced Ong had quit a Barisan Nasional (BN) member celebration effective January 2.

Ong served as Ampang Jaya MP from 1989 to 2004, and as MP for Pandan, that transposed a Ampang Jaya seat, from 2004 to 2013.

The former ride apportion was not listed as a BN claimant for a 13th ubiquitous choosing after losing a MCA presidency in a 2010 celebration elections.

PKR’s Rafizi Ramli won a Pandan chair in Election 2013, defeating MCA’s Lim Chin Yee by over 26,000 votes.

