PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had indicted PPBM authority Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed of usually fortifying his party’s position but giving any emphasize to Islam. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) are approaching to accommodate tomorrow to plead matters associated to a 14th ubiquitous election.

Malay daily Sinar Harian cited PPBM information arch Datuk Kamarudin Mohd Noor as confirming a assembly between a dual Opposition parties.

However, he did not mention a plcae or time.

According to a news report, he was asked to criticism on PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s indictment that PPBM authority Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed usually wanted to urge his party’s position but giving any emphasize to Islam.

“Since there is going to be a assembly between PPBM and PAS, we consider it is best that we refrain from commenting anything about this,” he was quoted as saying.

Hadi had progressing released a matter observant that he wanted PAS to strengthen a position in Kelantan and urged celebration members to work tough in wresting behind Terengganu and Kedah.

In a new statement, he also called on PAS members to win large in Selangor by winning during slightest 40 seats in a state.

