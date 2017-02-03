Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak says a Communications and Multimedia method will work with a Higher Education Ministry to retard syndicates charity feign degrees. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak pronounced his method will work with a Higher Education Ministry to retard websites charity feign certificates.

According to The Star, Salleh Said wants to find out a locations of a syndicates before saying if a authorities can retard their access.

It was reported that these syndicates offering certificates, trimming from diplomas to doctoral degrees, for a fee.

Some also betrothed to broach a certificates, including associated documents, in only 24 hours once remuneration was made.

According to Utusan Malaysia, there are 3 forms of associate that explain to offer a use with payments trimming between RM930 and RM15,000.

Besides giving out a certificate, a syndicate’s package includes a transcript, offer letter, applicant’s march focus form and other associated papers to make it seem “more real”.

