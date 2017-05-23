PKR Wanita arch Zuraida vocalization during a PKR Youth and Wanita Congress during Dewan Sivik MBPJ, May 19, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, May 20 — PKR women demanded currently a abdication of Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor whom they cursed for joining passionate nuisance to a approach women dressed.

In a staged proof during a finish of a celebration wing’s association here, some-more than 50 representatives hold adult placards destined during a Umno and Barisan Nasional bloc secretary-general who was recently reported to have suggested women to dress shabbily to equivocate being intimately harassed.

“This is what we call a unfair minister,” PKR Wanita arch Zuraida Kamaruddin pronounced in shutting a meet.

Zuraida also challenged a Umno women’s wing to “stand up” to Tengku Adnan, popularly famous as Ku Nan.

“Don’t they feel embarrassed?” she asked.

Led by Zuraida, a PKR representatives afterwards chanted “Reject Ku Nan” and “Ku Nan resign” while holding placards.

Chair of electoral remodel organisation Bersih 2.0 Maria Chin Abdullah who was a guest during a association also criticised Ku Nan during her debate progressing today, observant his remarks showed a miss of bargain as to what gender equivalence and respecting women means.

