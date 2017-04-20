The Malaysian Syariah Lawyers Association says Rafizi Ramli’s (pic) matter has tarnished a grace of a Shariah Courts as good as a Shariah judges. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 15 ― The Malaysian Syariah Lawyers Association (PGSM) has demanded PKR’s Rafizi Ramli apologize and redress his explain on a risk of Shariah judges being concerned in corruption.

“Rafizi Ramli’s matter has tarnished a grace of a Shariah Courts as good as a Shariah judges.

“As such, PGSM calls on Rafizi Ramli to redress his groundless indictment and matter as good as publicly apologize to all Shariah judges and all Muslims,” PGSM pronounced in a matter yesterday.

Earlier this week, a Pandan MP took partial in a ridicule parliamentary discuss organized by Pakatan Harapan that discussed PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s Private Member’s Bill to raise Shariah offences, or Act 355.

During a debate, Rafizi had forked out that Hadi’s amendments to a Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act did not boost salaries of Shariah justice judges and that this could open room to a risk of crime or abuse of energy by these judges.

“PGSM affirms that given a Syariah courts were established, there was usually one box where a Shariah justice decider was concerned with crime and even afterwards it did not engage a vast sum of money,” PGSM added.

