KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 13 – Some RM300 million has been allocated for a upkeep and upgrading of about 75,000 People’s Housing Project (PPR) and low-cost apartments in Kuala Lumpur.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor pronounced a upkeep cost also includes correct and upgrading of flats and apartments underneath Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“We have identified a PPR and apartments that need correct to shop-worn elevators, leaking toilets and potholes that need obligatory upkeep for a comfort of residents.

“The upkeep and upgrading of comforts will be finished after receiving complaints from residents about a bad condition of their homes,” he told reporters after rising a Ramadan programme of Wangsa Maju parliamentary subdivision during PPR Gombak Setia, here today.

Maintenance work has been finished in PPR in Wangsa Maju, Lembah Pantai and Setiawangsa given a commencement of this year.

Tengku Adnan urged a residents to say cleanliness of PPR and say a comforts built in their neighbourhood.

“Since a supervision is renting a units from a low as RM54 per month, a PPR residents should say a cleanliness and try not to repairs a facilities.”

He afterwards handed over RM30,000 from Federal Territories Foundation to ascent a comforts in a mosque and donated money and food to 500 recipients comprising orphans, singular mothers and a poor. — Bernama

