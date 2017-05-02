KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 30 – The supervision will build a ‘Park and Ride’ plan costing RM50 million during Rawang KTM Komuter station.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai pronounced a plan would engage a construction of a vast automobile parking area for a preference of commuters and would also urge trade flow.

“The plan is in a proposal process. We wish to start construction this year for a advantage of a residents,” he told reporters after a discourse event with leaders of Chinese NGOs in Selayang today.

Liow, who is also a MCA boss regretted a Selangor state government’s preference to omit a problems faced by a residents.

The residents lifted several issues including a peep floods in Batu Arang, a trade overload in Rawang and bad H2O supply in Selayang.

“The Selangor state supervision has unsuccessful to solve a problems of a residents who are now seeking assistance from a sovereign government.”

On Chinese support for a MCA, Liow pronounced support for a celebration was augmenting and a celebration was committed to solve problems associated to a Chinese village in this country. — Bernama

