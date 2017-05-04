Liow pronounced negotiations were being carried out with a applicable parties, quite a Finance Ministry and a supervision of states that are a gateway to Thailand, namely Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Kelantan. — Reuters picBENTONG, Apr 29 — Vehicles from Thailand will be subjected to a highway assign (RC) shortly after a cupboard authorized a remuneration collection such as being implemented during a Malaysia-Singapore border.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai pronounced negotiations were being carried out with a applicable parties, quite a Finance Ministry and a supervision of states that are a gateway to Thailand, namely Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Kelantan.

“The price to be imposed will be RM20. For each state that collects from their borders, we will lapse RM5 to a state supervision endangered such as practised in Johor,” he said.

Liow disclosed this during a media discussion after officiating a 71st inhabitant turn Road Transport Department Day celebrations during Bentong Square here today.

Also benefaction were RTD director-general Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health authority Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye and Pahang Public Utilities and Environment Committee authority Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak.

Liow, who is also Bentong Member of Parliament, pronounced RC collection for vehicles from Singapore given it was implemented in Aug 15 final year stood during RM7.9 million.

However, he said, it was implemented not usually for increase though also for confidence functions to safeguard cloned cars from a commonwealth did not enter a country.

“They contingency go back. We can track,” he said, adding that formerly a lot of “end-of-life” vehicles of over 10 years were sent to Malaysia.

In another development, he pronounced 17,823 notices were released given a Automatic Awareness Security System (AWAS) that combines a demerit points on highway offences complement and involuntary coercion complement was enforced on Apr 15.

Of a total, he said, 15,492 notices were associated to speeding offences while a remaining 2,340 were for jumping a red light.

“At a camera area (AES), a correspondence rate now is during 95 per cent (from usually 50 per cent previously). People are negligence down and some-more discipline. we am so happy with a team-work from a rakyat,” he added. — Bernama

