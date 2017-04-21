Last week, councillors Ong Ah Teong and Joseph Ng (pic) suggested that 3 MBPP coercion officers were held perfectionist income from traders and grounds owners underneath a stratagem of checking their permits. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Apr 19 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will cancel any coercion officers found abusing their powers to appeal income pronounced legislature secretary Yew Tung Seang.

He pronounced there was 0 toleration for such behaviour.

“We will control a consummate review initial and if found to be true, a officer will be sacked,” Yew told a Malay Mail Online in an interview.

Last week, councillors Ong Ah Teong and Joseph Ng suggested that 3 MBPP coercion officers were held perfectionist income from traders and grounds owners underneath a stratagem of checking their permits.

All 3 cases were handed over to a MBPP secretary and disciplinary house for serve action.

Yew pronounced currently that some grade of abuse exists in all organisations, though gave his declaration that a legislature would oldster a officers to minimise a risk of such misbehaviour.

He also told a open that MBPP’s ubiquitous enforcers, uniformed or otherwise, did not have a management to check business permits or licences.

Yew pronounced such inspections contingency be attended by officers from a applicable agencies such as a chartering or building departments.

Members of a open who confront such unapproved inspections should surprise a MBPP, he added.

Comments

comments