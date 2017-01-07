Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Roof of men’s sentinel during Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta catches fire

By   /  January 7, 2017  /  Comments Off on Roof of men’s sentinel during Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta catches fire

    Print       Email

IPOH, Jan 6 — The men’s sentinel during Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Tanjung Rambutan here had to be evacuated after a roof held glow during about 1pm yesterday.

However, there were no casualties.   

Perak Fire and Rescue executive Datuk Yahaya Madis told reporters that it started during a store during a behind of a sentinel where aged products were kept.

He pronounced a beds or other comforts were not influenced and that a 21 patients there were brought out safely.

He combined that a dialect was holding assign of investigations that were approaching to be finished in 3 days’ time. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 21 hours ago on January 7, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: January 7, 2017 @ 9:28 am
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

First indication automobile museum a work of love

Read More →